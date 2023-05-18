A long thought extinct Wollemi Pine is now growing at the Oregon Zoo, and around the world (Oregon Zoo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prehistoric tree, long thought to be extinct, is alive and well at the Oregon Zoo.

Referred to by the zoo as a “dinosaur tree,” the Wollemi Pine was only known through fossil records up until 1994 when one was discovered alive in New South Wales.

Originally native to Australia, several of the trees are now growing around the world in order to protect them from extinction.

“Wollemi pines are extremely rare, and conservationists are working around the world to save them,” said Seth Menser, who oversees the zoo’s horticulture program. “We’re honored to be part of the effort.”

Although the tree is a pine, the zoo said it is quite different from the local pines that engulf the Pacific Northwest.

“A Wollemi is different from the pines we’re used to in the Pacific Northwest,” Menser said. “It’s related to conifers of the southern hemisphere, including the monkey puzzle tree.”

The tree was planted in April in honor of Arbor Day and can be spotted growing at Elephant Lands near Forest Hall.