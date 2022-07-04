Incident began around noon in 3800 block of SE 105th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heavy police presence is at the scene of a reported hostage situation in Southeast Portland, authorities said.

The incident began around noon in the 3800 block of SE 105th. Police were called to check on someone’s welfare and once they were there learned it was a hostage situation.

The police presence includes the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Special Emergency Reaction Team, officials said.

At this time, SE Bush is closed from 104th to 110th, plus SE 105th is closed from Francis Street to Bush streets.

No further information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story as developments occur.