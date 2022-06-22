PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pools are open!

Now that the heat has finally arrived in the Portland area, families may be looking for fun ways to beat the heat. Once again, the Portland Parks & Rec will have their Summer Free For All events at 15 parks in the PPS district.

The 7 outdoor pools open Wednesday and will stay open through August 28. Portland Parks & Rec said the pools will open for the season even though they are experiencing staffing shortages, which limited swim lessons to only the outdoor pools this summer. If they get more staff, lessons at the indoor pools may begin.

“Please appreciate the fact that we are stretched and doing our very best and to encourage all your family and friends who might want a really fun fulfilling summer job to apply with us,” said Mark Ross with Portland Parks & Rec.

“We really would love to have more people who speak languages other than English apply. It’ll help us better serve a growing diversifying community in Portland,” he said. “But really, you don’t have to be an Olympic swimmer. You just have to really love the water and want to work and be reliable and we will do the rest with you.”

If you can’t make it to a pool, the interactive fountains and splash pads are now open at a number of locations throughout the city. The splash pads will stay open through Labor Day.

Coming up on July 9-10 is the first annual East Portland Summer Arts Festival at Ventura Park. Grammy winner (and Portland native) Esperanza Spalding will headline this festival.

“Summer Free For All programming is community-driven and community-focused, and it meets real community needs,” City Commissioner Carmen Rubio said in a statement. “I’m thrilled we’re able to offer this key public service again, thanks in part to the investment Portlanders made in the Parks Levy.”