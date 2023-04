PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With prom season underway, Kimpton Vintage Hotel Portland is hosting its Prom Through the Ages in late April — giving Portlanders the chance to dress for any decade of their choice.

The hotel will offer a speakeasy for roaring 20s fans, an 80s arcade lounge and a 70s disco, along with a DJ, games and prizes.

Prom Through the Ages will be held Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Kimpton Vintage Hotel Portland on SW Broadway.

Watch the video above to learn more.