PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After several bear sightings in Forest Park, what can people do to protect themselves if they do see a bear?

Forest Park is actually a natural place for black bears to live. Several people who have been on these trails for decades tell KOIN 6 News that they’ve never heard of bears here.

Wildlife experts say, while it may be uncommon to see them, this is their common habitat.

“The Oregon Dept of Fish and Wildlife is tracking this issue,” Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson Mark Ross said. “While bears in Forest Park are not unheard of, it is unique to have this many sightings over a short period of time. The ecology of Forest Park is hospitable to them.”

The sightings have mostly been on the east side of the park but at both the bottom and tops of the hills of the park, which is why wildlife experts say everyone coming to Forest Park should be prepared to see one.

Experts say some or all of these sightings might be the same bear. They’re urging people, especially people living near Forest Park, to keep their trash, bird feeders and anything else food related inside to keep their homes and the bear safe.

If you see a black bear, do not run and do not make eye contact. Get big, make noise and stand your ground.

Due to the recent bear sightings, local runners were being more aware of their surroundings Monday.

“I feel pretty safe just because it’s a pretty well-trafficked trail. The fire lanes is where I would be more cautious but I don’t think it’s enough to stop people from walking or running. It’s a natural wildlife area,” said Portland runner Gwenn Llewelyn.

Most of the time, bears are just looking for an easy meal — whether that’s berries, grasses or trash.

Some cities require people to secure their trash cans to prevent bears from relying on that food source.

KOIN 6 News asked three different bureaus to see if securing trash cans is something being considered or even recommended. The Parks Bureau deflected most questions. Environmental Services said it’s not their purview and Planning and Sustainability, who oversees trash pick up, has not responded at this time.