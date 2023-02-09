Mariah Dance has a knack for family and boudoir photoshoots, but Portland protests in 2020 showed her something different

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mariah Dance bought her first professional camera in June 2019 so she could turn her interest in photography into a business for once and for all. Eleven months later, her brand as a couples and family photographer adapted into something different as Portland’s longest-running protests thrust her into a new focus.

Dance describes herself as a “North Portland girl born and raised.” She can remember being intrigued by photography even in high school when she just had a point-and-shoot camera, but losing her job and coming out of her depression in 2019 is what motivated her to start her business Moments By Mariah.

Mariah Dance, previously known as Mariah Harris, owns photography business Moments By Mariah. (Photo courtesy of Dance)

“I bought my first camera and my first laptop, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna teach myself everything.’” she said. “That’s not possible, but I’ve been teaching myself a lot for the last several years. And then, well, COVID happened and protests happened. This was a very weird start to my career as a photographer.”

The long stretch of Portland protests began on May 29, 2020, just four days after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. Many Portlanders took to the streets to march against police brutality, and Dance was one of them. Plus, she brought her camera to document it all.

She didn’t know that the demonstrations were going to last for the months that they did, but she did know that her new role as a protest photographer brought her to new heights — and she had to keep going.

“It was very empowering to be out there, even though it was for a very horrible reason,” she said. “The history of Black people has not historically been told through our own lens… We have these amazing images that we see from the ‘60s and stuff, but who’s the photographer likely behind it? Not a black person.”

Dance’s authentic protest photos earned her a spot in the Portland Art Museum’s Perspectives exhibit, which ran from July to November 2022.

According to Dance, the exhibit came from a collaboration between PAM and Portland photographer Daveed Jacobo who were in search of other photographers of color who had documented the Black Lives Matter rallies.

Dance primarily does family, couple and boudoir photoshoots. (Photo by Mariah Dance)

“It was just surreal because I never thought in my life I would have my photos in the art museum of the city that I was born in. I was honored,” she said.

In 2021, she also self-published Black Uprising, a photo book that told the story of all the protests she had documented the year before. Protest photography changed the trajectory of Dance’s career, but that’s not what she originally set out to do.

Dance is grateful for the audiences she reached with her work from 2020, but scroll through the photographer’s Instagram feed and you’ll find that family, couple and boudoir photoshoots are her primary passion.

In addition to her photography business Moments by Mariah, Dance works a ‘graveyard shift’ as a social worker with a focus in drug addiction and homelessness. One long-term goal of hers is to pursue full-time.

Other goals she has are to open the first Black-woman-owned photo studio in Portland and to book 50 photo sessions throughout 2023 to expand her brand.

“Now, I want to have a legacy,” she said.