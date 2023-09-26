PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the weather changing to a fall pattern of cool, rainy, and windy, it’s important to be prepared in case of a power outage.

According to Portland General Electric, outages can strike at any time of year for numerous reasons, but moving into fall and winter, strong winds, rain, and ice can have an impact.

To reduce the risk of outages, PGE said they proactively upgrade equipment, provide year-round tree trimming and vegetation management, and continue steady lineman recruitment and training to make sure there are always people ready to work the front lines.

They also said they have a meteorologist on staff who monitors weather which helps them prepare for changing weather conditions in advance.

When a power outage does occur, it is important to be ready. That’s why PGE recommends preparing an outage kit that includes battery-operated or hand-cranked items like flashlights, a radio, clocks, cellphones and chargers, and extra batteries.

Extra water (a gallon per person per day), nonperishable food, frozen cold packs, portable cooler, board games (or other entertainment), and an outdoor barbecue or grill with fuel and an ignition source are also important to have prepared for extended power outage situations.

PGE also said it’s important to have a plan ready which can include relocating with a friend or family member or buying a backup generator.