PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At Portland’s oldest restaurant, turkey isn’t just a Thanksgiving tradition. In fact, it’s on the menu everyday.

Huber’s Cafe in downtown Portland, located on Third Street between Harvey Milk and Washington, used to be a saloon. It was established in 1879 – only 20 years after Oregon became a state.

Once inside, you can see Huber’s history all around you. And if you happen to spot co-owner James Kai Louie, he’ll be happy to tell you how it all began.

Huber’s got its name when a bartender named Frank Huber took over. According to James, Huber bought into the business, then bought out his partner and changed the name in 1895.

But the name isn’t the only thing that’s stuck around all these years: If you visit Huber’s, you’ll likely order the turkey sandwich they serve year-round.

A Spanish Coffee being made at Huber’s Restaurant in Portland, November 2023 (KOIN)

A Spanish Coffee being made at Huber’s Restaurant in Portland, November 2023 (KOIN)

Huber’s Restaurant in Portland is known for its turkey dinners, November 2023 (KOIN)

James Kai Louie, the co-owner of Huber’s Restaurant in Portland, November 2023 (KOIN)

Inside Huber’s Restaurant in Portland, November 2023 (KOIN)

“Back in the saloon days, if you ordered an alcoholic beverage, you got a free turkey sandwich and a little ramekin of coleslaw – which is how the turkey tradition started at Huber’s,” James said.

James’s great uncle, Jim Louie used to cook the turkey and much more when he was hired in 1891. The Louie family went through a lot of difficult times, including the impacts of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, but James said John Huber sold half ownership to Jim for just one dollar.

According to James, Hubert would have given Jim half ownership, but exchanging money made the transaction legal in 1941.

“He sold half ownership for $1,” James said. “He probably would’ve just given half ownership, but in order to make the transaction legal, some money had to be exchanged, so they agreed on a dollar. “

It’s been in the Louie family ever since. James, along with his sister Lucille and brother David, became owners in 1991.

“Well, we’re grateful to god, how he’s blessed us in that way, allowing us to have a business that has lasted in our family for three generations,” James said.

Huber’s is also famous for a fiery drink that joined the menu in 1975: Spanish coffee. Bartender Tony Romanaggi knows how to put on a show while mixing the triple sec, sugar, rum, coffee and Kahlua.

“Makes a great Molotov,” Romanaggi said, adding with humor, “You know, we’re the number one distributor of Kahlua in the states?”

Romanaggi said creating an experience is part of his job at Huber’s.

“That’s the beautiful thing about the restaurant business, is our job is to show people a good time and make them happy,” he said.