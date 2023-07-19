PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A human trafficking mission conducted by a Portland Police Bureau unit resulted in 12 arrests last week, authorities announced.
The mission was conducted along Northeast 82nd Avenue from Northeast Tillamook Street to Northeast Prescott Street on July 13 after police received “a significant number of complaints” from community members and businesses, as well as an increase in officer referrals, according to PPB.
Police say they identified seven people who were potential victims of trafficking. Each individual was offered victim resources and was connected with victim advocates, according to PPB.
The following individuals were arrested and charged with commercial sexual solicitation-buyers, according to PPB:
- Shaun I Accardo, age 42
- Mario Juarez-Ramirez, age 41
- Devontre Strawn, age 25
- Anival Valencia, age 27
- Gerardo C De Paz Mayorga, age 33
- Aaron W Meier, age 36
- Benjamin Sales-Morales, age 45
- Jose Vivanco-Sanchez, age 41
- Kurt A Schmutz, age 56
- Matthew M Smith, age 47
- Juan D Gonzalez Montero, age 45
- Ahmet Cokurlu, age 26
“Due to limited resources, team members were unable to make more contacts. However, further missions are planned for the future,” PPB said.