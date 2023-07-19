Each possible victim was offered resources and connected with victim advocates, according to PPB.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A human trafficking mission conducted by a Portland Police Bureau unit resulted in 12 arrests last week, authorities announced.

The mission was conducted along Northeast 82nd Avenue from Northeast Tillamook Street to Northeast Prescott Street on July 13 after police received “a significant number of complaints” from community members and businesses, as well as an increase in officer referrals, according to PPB.

Police say they identified seven people who were potential victims of trafficking. Each individual was offered victim resources and was connected with victim advocates, according to PPB.

Police say they towed two cars during the sex trafficking mission. (PPB) Police placing a suspect into a patrol vehicle. (PPB)

The following individuals were arrested and charged with commercial sexual solicitation-buyers, according to PPB:

Shaun I Accardo, age 42

Mario Juarez-Ramirez, age 41

Devontre Strawn, age 25

Anival Valencia, age 27

Gerardo C De Paz Mayorga, age 33

Aaron W Meier, age 36

Benjamin Sales-Morales, age 45

Jose Vivanco-Sanchez, age 41

Kurt A Schmutz, age 56

Matthew M Smith, age 47

Juan D Gonzalez Montero, age 45

Ahmet Cokurlu, age 26

“Due to limited resources, team members were unable to make more contacts. However, further missions are planned for the future,” PPB said.