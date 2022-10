A PGE crew member works to restore power after a snow/ice storm in Oregon, February 16, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of residents in North Portland lost their power Tuesday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Portland General Electric reported a large outage near Arbor Lodge Park. As of 11:20 a.m., more than 3000 residents in the area are still without electricty.

The utility company said a tree fell on a line and knocked the power out.

PGE said crews expect to have power restored by noon.