PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds gathered in Portland’s Chinatown for the annual Lunar New Year Parade and Dragon Dances on Saturday morning.

Lunar New Year festivities are cultural celebrations that span across many Asian cultures and each year centers on a new sign of the zodiac. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

“The order of the animals is determined by a great race that occurred,” said Anna Truxes, the executive director of Portland Chinatown. “The rabbit came behind the oxen, was known for its speed and its cleverness but also like to take naps and relax.”

The Dragon Dance is often performed during these New Year celebrations because the dragons are a symbol of luck in Chinese culture.