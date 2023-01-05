PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s music scene is brightening up the winter with a month full of amazing shows.

January is “Portland Music Month,” and every day this month you can catch performances at 21 local venues featuring hundreds of music acts.

Music Portland is the group turning the city into a concert this month. “Portland Music Month” launched last year in hopes to support local independent artists and to light up the dark nights of January.

Visit Portland Music Month’s website here to see the full line up and get your tickets now.

There are over 100 shows to choose from.