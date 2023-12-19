PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a delayed start to the 2023-24 school year, the Portland Public Schools district is grappling with increased absences during what was originally scheduled as winter break.

The week was intended to make up for the educational days missed during the Portland teacher’s strike that lasted 26 days. However, according to school attendance, one in every six students and one in every five teachers were absent on Monday.

That adds up to approximately 9,019 students and more than 558 teachers absent from school. On Tuesday, that number increased to 636 absent teachers. And with just 478 substitutes, that leaves the district 115 educators short for classes.

The district says there was an expectation that something like this could happen. However, they hoped families and teachers would communicate their plans beforehand in order for the schools to prepare a response, which looks different in each school depending on their absences.

Typically, if there are several students absent from a subject or grade level, schools will combine or blend classrooms when they don’t have a substitute.

The district wanted school staff to reach out to retired teachers and lean on support staff to supervise classrooms, but their last resort will fall to e-learning.

“A lot of teachers tend to hold off on doctors appointments and other medical needs until we have a break just to make sure we don’t have to create substitute plans and not a disruption in learning for our students,” PAT President Angela Bonilla said.

The district was not available for an interview on Tuesday.

PPS says that students who miss assignments this week will be able to make them up when they return to the classroom.