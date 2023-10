PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are rallying at Portland State University in support of Palestinians as the war continues between Israel and Hamas.

The rally, organized by PSU’s Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights, is calling for the end to the occupation of Gaza It comes during a second week of conflict in the Middle East, leaving thousands dead.







Hundreds of people gather at the Portland State University in support of Palestine. (KOIN)







There are an estimated 800 people at the event so far.

This is a developing story. Updates will come later in the day.