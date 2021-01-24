I-405 reopens after installation of bike-ped bridge

An illustrated rendering of the future Flanders Crossing over I-405. Illustration by PBOT.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews finished work early on the newly-installed bike and pedestrian bridge over Interstate 405, leading to the reopening of both directions of the freeway Sunday.

The Flanders Crossing connects Northwest Portland with the Pearl District and the central city over I-405.

A stretch of freeway had been closed since Friday morning and was not slated to reopen until Monday.

A map of the detour route for the installation of Flanders Crossing the weekend of Jan. 8-10. During the I-405 closure, people driving will be directed to Interstate 5. Southbound I-405 traffic from the Fremont Bridge will be able to continue onto US30 and northbound I-405 will remain open onto US26, but no further. The exit to I-405 northbound from U.S. Highway 26 will be closed, with traffic directed instead to I-405 southbound and I-5 north.

Designed for two-way pedestrian and bike traffic, the bridge adds a seismic lifeline in the case of a major earthquake. As part of PBOT’s design for the project, there will be new traffic signals at NW 14th and 16th avenues, along with a four-way stop sign at 15th Avenue.

The bridge is expected to open to pedestrians and people biking in Spring 2021.