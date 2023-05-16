The scene of a major apartment building fire in downtown Portland, Oregon from across Interstate 405 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Credit: KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A four-alarm fire at an apartment building at risk of collapsing caused the Oregon Department of Transportation to close a stretch of Interstate 405 Tuesday.

The apartment that’s on fire is located at Southwest 14th Avenue and Taylor Street and is at the top of an embankment above the interstate.

Portland Fire and Rescue says the I-405 has re-opened, but all exits near the incident will remain closed as crews continue to subdue the fire. ODOT had previously closed the I-405 in both directions.

According to TripCheck.com, one northbound lane is affected and ramps are closed at Southwest Salmon and Taylor streets. They advise using an alternate route.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has also implemented widespread road closures in the area and asked drivers to stay away from the scene of the fire. Drivers should expect delays to last through the evening commute.

TriMet said bus line 58 has resumed its normal route after ODOT had implemented detours along Southwest Columbia and Jefferson. Line 6 has also resumed its route after a previous detour near the Goose Hollow MAX Station.

For trips to the Beaverton Transit Center, the bus will not stop from Southwest Jefferson Street between 4th and 5th avenues to Southwest Jefferson Street and 16th Avenue. TriMet said it will be skipping these stops due to fire activity blocking the area.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at around 10:40 a.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to four alarms. At the scene, flames were reaching from the third floor and extending to the fourth floor.

Smoke from the fire was heavy in the downtown area and visible on the east side of the Willamette River.

As crews continued to battle the flames, Portland General Electric cut power to the area and said it expects the outage to last for several hours.

At around 11:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue moved emergency vehicles away from the side of the building in case the building collapses. Rick Graves, a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue said the building was not modernized with interior fire suppression and does not have a sprinkler system.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to ODOT. We are waiting for more information.