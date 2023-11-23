PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash on Thursday morning has prompted the closure of all lanes on I-5 South near the Marquam Bridge.

The Portland police’s North Precinct officers responded to the crash at 9:46 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a motorcyclist down while bystanders attempted to provide first aid.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died. As of Thursday morning, officials suspected that no other drivers were involved in the crash.

Authorities said people should expect the closure to last at least a few hours. Southbound traffic on I-5 is being re-routed to I-405 South, I-84 East or the Morrison Bridge downtown.

Other closures include the on-ramp from northbound I-405 Fremont Bridge to I-5 South, and the I-84 West ramp to southbound I-5.

Westbound I-84 traffic has been advised to drive on I-5 North and then I-405 South.

Any witnesses to the deadly crash are encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Investigations Unit.