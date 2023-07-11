According to the PPS union, a total of five custodians have filed formal complaints through human resources.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Public Schools board meeting featured an emotional moment on Tuesday as a custodian testified that she was sexually harassed while on the job three weeks ago.

The woman announced her resignation from the district moments later.

“I’m having anxiety and I can’t talk anymore tonight. I came here to quit. Here’s my card my keys,” the woman said.

School leaders briefly paused the meeting while someone met with the woman outside. She’s one of at least five custodians who, according to their union, have filed formal complaints through human resources.

The union says in all five cases, the harassment has not stopped.

“As a district, we cannot defend (it)… It happened. Whether (there) was intention or not,” school board member Herman Greene said.

District superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero reminded the crowd there are multiple paths to reporting sexual harassment complaints.

The union is calling on the district to follow its sexual harassment policy, while the district says it will follow up on the case and those referenced by the union.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.