‘I Choose Love’ urges folks to return to downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An event at Pioneer Square Saturday urged Portlanders to reunite and return to downtown.
‘I Choose Love PDX’ organized the event along with Portland Fire & Rescue and local church groups.
The organization promotes non-violent, grassroots campaigns for social justice.
“It’s an effort to one, inspire our city to return to downtown, but more importantly, to galvanize an effort to offset some of the reputation and some of the damage that been done by the violence and property damage to at least open the door to a greater possibility of a better Portland,” said Ray Leary, co-executive director of ‘I Choose Love PDX.’