PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officials continue to investigate the source of a massive fire at a Goose Hollow apartment building that officials say may have started on the third floor Tuesday morning.

Fire crews say the building at Southwest 14th Avenue and Taylor Street is a “total loss” and remains at risk of collapsing, leaving its residents suddenly without a home.

“I just lost everything I own, and I have nowhere to go and I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said John Judge, a now-displaced resident.

Built in 1910, the four-story building held approximately 60 apartments. Firefighters believe everyone was able to make it out safely using ladders attached to fire escapes.

At least one firefighter was injured by window glass and another was taken to the hospital with cardiac issues and high blood pressure.

Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson Rick Graves said crews will spend the next day continuing to monitor any additional flare-ups.

“The structure itself is compromised,” he said. “In itself it is an unreinforced masonry building that has had significant fire impingement at least in the third and fourth floors – if not lower.”

PF&R says at least two buildings immediately to the south of the apartments were likely saved, but the risk of collapse doesn’t necessarily put them in the clear. Officials say structural engineers will be out Wednesday to determine what remains may need to be demolished.

One of those displaced, Michael Harpel, had worked overnight and was heading to bed when the fire began.

“I was just getting ready to go to bed and I smelled smoke,” Harpel said. “I didn’t hear any fire alarm, no sprinklers went off, nothing.”

Judge told KOIN 6 he also didn’t hear anything until Harpel knocked on his door to get him out. He said that, recently, the building has had issues with a resident pulling the fire alarm multiple times a week at all hours.

“Our alarms have been going off every day for four months, but today, when there’s actually a fire in the building, no alarm went off until after the fire department was there and had their hoses in the building,” Judge said.

KOIN 6 News asked PF&R about these allegations and if arson may be to blame, but they could only say the incident is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross was on site all day to help residents with immediate needs – from water and snacks to diapers. They say volunteers will also be on hand for longer-term plans.

“I think a lot of them are still trying to understand what’s happened to them and their lives, and that’s where we come in,” said John Sheehan of American Red Cross.

Harpel works at a local homeless shelter and now faced with the devastation, is unsure of what to do next.

“I lost everything I own, man,” Harpel said. “Everything. Everything I worked for.”