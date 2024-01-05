'I thought he was dead': Family seeks hit-run suspects who left father critically injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local father is fighting to recover after a hit-and-run driver crashed on New Years Eve — running him over while his family watched just feet away.

Now, police are looking for those responsible for Angel Blackburn’s injuries.

“I thought he was dead for a solid 10 seconds,” Audrey Blackburn, Angel’s wife, said. “I wouldn’t wish that feeling on anyone.”

Audrey and her husband had just returned from Seattle on New Year’s Eve and picked up their young sons to grab dinner on the way home. Audrey had the kids in the car, while Angel was next to them on his motorcycle.

“I got next to him so I could roll down our son’s window so he could wave, and it was as we were approaching that intersection, this car came out of nowhere, hit him from behind, and then proceeded to run him over right in front of us,” Audrey said.

It all happened just before 10:30 p.m. at Southeast Division and 202th Avenue. The driver of the car – a red Chevy Aveo – immediately took off. Witnesses say the suspect and at least one passenger abandoned the car nearby to flee on foot.

Later this week, Gresham investigators released video of the suspect vehicle, asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.

“Finally seeing the video last night of them casually exiting the car just around the corner, wow, wow. What kind of human being does it take to do that?,” Audrey said. “If you know anything, you should say something, because you have possibly forever impacted our family’s life. My husband is very active, and that’s possibly all taken away from him.”

A New Year’s Eve crash left Angel Blackburn in critical condition at OHSU. (Courtesy: The Blackburn Family)

The crash left Angel in critical condition at OHSU, but Audrey says he’s finally awake and talking — though it’s a long road ahead.

“We’re through the worst of it right now. He had back-to-back to back surgeries, like three days in a row – his spine, his femur, his clavicle, ribs, sternum. Thankfully, today, we were told he doesn’t have any more surgeries,” Audrey said. “His breathing tubes are out so he can talk, and it’s just nice to hear his voice. He’s doing really good. He’s kept his sense of humor.”

With every day that Angel gets better, Audrey hopes he will be that much closer to getting back to driving, snowboarding, playing soccer, and — at the top of the list — playing with and being there for their boys as they grow up.

“I believe in him, and I believe he’s going to recover. We all do. Just seeing him and how he was as soon as he came in — keep your thoughts and prayers with us that he just continues to recover swiftly,” Audrey said. “We’ve had all these wonderful plans what to do as a family, and I don’t want that to be taken away from him.”

Anyone with information can contact the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or submit anonymously through Crimestoppers of Oregon.

Loved ones have also set up a GoFundMe for the Blackburn family as Angel continues his recovery.