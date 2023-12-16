The Portland Winter Ice Rink is first outdoor rink in city in 24 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeff Wycoff had never been ice skating before Saturday. The Beaverton resident and a few of his friends came down to the opening of the Portland Winter Ice Rink and was impressed.

“The ice was great, the ice was actually was well-managed, considering it’s an outdoor rink,” said Wycoff. “I think they did a really good job with it.”

The Portland Winter Ice Rink, located on Southwest Naito Parkway, is the first outdoor skating rink in Portland in 24 years.

Portland’s newest outdoor ice rink is already a happening spot for skaters this holiday season. December 16, 2023. (KOIN)

Shawn Uhlman, the communications director for Prosper Portland, said the hope is for the rink to bring people downtown to see and feel the vibrancy of what’s happening in the area along with the events at nearby Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The city is seeing 67% of the foot traffic there was before the pandemic hit in 2020.

“For Portland to thrive, we all need to show up for Portland and play our own role in helping to support our city,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said at the ribbon cutting Saturday morning. “Events like this one, along with an array of activations happening now and all through the New Year, remind us of how much fun it is to gather, to come together, to share an experience and to enjoy our wonderful, incredible city.”

People line up for a chance to skate at the Portland Winter Ice Rink on December 16, 2023. (KOIN)

But it’s not just ice skating. There will also be the Woodsy Winter Village featuring a concession marketplace, food from local vendors, warm beverages and a cozy lounge area where you can sit by fire pits and play board games.

The Portland Winter Ice Rink is open every day except Christmas through January 28.

The Portland Winter Ice Rink, located on Southwest Naito Parkway, officially opened on December 16, 2023. (KOIN)

