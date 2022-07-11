Police respond to a reported homicide in the King Neighborhood on July 10, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neighbors in Northeast Portland are speaking out Monday after a deadly shooting on their block on Sunday evening.

Portland police say the shooting happened in the city’s King neighborhood on Northeast 12th Avenue around 8:30 p.m., and that’s when officers arrived, they found one man dead.

Authorities said one person who was involved in the shooting stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators. Neither the name of the man who was killed nor the name of the person who was involved has been released by investigators.

One neighbor on Sunday night told KOIN 6 News other residents nearby are “in shock” and “distressed.”

Jennifer Coleman, a neighbor, told KOIN 6 News said she was getting ready to eat dinner between 8 and 8:30 p.m. when she heard around 10 shots.

Shortly after that, she saw police responding to a nearby house.

“We heard an extremely large noise. It sounded like gunshots. And it was a fast series of multiple shots,” she said. “When I looked closer, it looked like someone was laying on the steps of the house, and by the way police were acting, it didn’t look like that person was alive.”

She said she then went back into her house and locked the door. She said this is normally a quiet neighborhood and Sunday night’s incident was the first time she had heard gunshots in the area.

KOIN 6 News knocked on the door of the house Coleman referred to, but no one answered.

Portland police are asking anyone with tips to reach out to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.