Limited in-store shopping returns to Movie Madness

Social distancing, mask wearing and 10-person limit among precautions in place for patrons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s iconic video store and movie museum, Movie Madness, is inching back toward having in-store shopping after months of having only online title browsing with curbside pick-up due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Movie props and costumes are a staple of Portland’s iconic Movie Madness video rental store. October 24, 2020 (KOIN).

“People are missing out on the browsing experience that some people love for Movie Madness so we’ve slowly been working towards reopening the store here,” explained Movie Madness Managing Director and Head Curator Matt Parnell.

Patrons were seen Saturday afternoon eagerly lined up waiting to be let in the store, which now has a 10 person maximum and is only operating Saturdays generally from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (on Halloween, Saturday October 31, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The store is taking lot of steps to keep customers and employees safe including requiring all who enter the store to wear a mask, providing contactless hand sanitizing stations and there’s plexiglass barriers in front of the check out counter.

Patrons browse the shelves of Portland’s Movie Madness video rental store after months of being closed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. October 24, 2020 (KOIN).

“We have markers around the floor to promote social distancing, reminding people to please stay at least one Nicolas Cage length away from each other. He’s about 6 foot,” Parnell said with a chuckle.

Movie Madness operations shut down completely mid-March with the onset of the ongoing pandemic. In June, the video store introduced contactless online ordering of rentals with curbside pickup and offered private rentals of their 18-seat “miniplex” theater.

Three years ago, the Hollywood Theatre non-profit took over Movie Madness after it raised money to keep the video store going.