PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An innocent bystander was hospitalized after she was shot while leaving the Mississippi Street Fair on Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Police say after a man armed with a gun and another man with a knife got into a fight around 8 p.m., a woman was struck by a stray bullet fired by an unknown suspect. Witnesses at the scene told officers they heard gunshots in the area immediately after one of the two men was stabbed.

Both men, who have not been identified, are said to have fled the scene in opposite directions following the alleged altercation.

“Investigators learned that the woman was leaving the Mississippi Street Fair, unassociated with the disturbance, when she was struck and seriously injured by the gunfire,” the Portland Police Bureau said. “Detectives believe that the woman was an unintended victim.”

According to the PPb, responding officers found evidence of a stabbing near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Beech Street, along with evidence of a shooting at Kerby Avenue and Failing Street.

“The stabbing victim was not located and has not contacted authorities,” PPB said.

Detectives suspect that it’s “highly probable” that the shooting and stabbing were recorded by doorbell cameras or surveillance systems in the area. PPB is asking for members of the public to check their security footage and share any possible video of the incident with investigators.