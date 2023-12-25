PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Southwest Barbur Boulevard early Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

First responders declared the man died at the scene shortly after they arrived at 1 p.m. However, it is unclear what led to the crash and an investigation is underway.

Officials have closed the area between Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Taylor’s Ferry “for several hours” while they collect evidence.

PPB asks anyone with information to contact them at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case no. 23-331486.

