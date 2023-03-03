PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Historically confined to the parking lot behind Kells Irish Pub in Downtown, Portland’s 2023 Irish Festival is expanding to Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park, where festivalgoers will have more space to take in the music, dancing, boxing, Irish food and a full bar.
Irish Fest spokesperson Allison McGillivray told KOIN 6 News that the waterfront festivities will be held under a heated, 20,000 square-foot tent on March 10 and March 11. The two-week event begins at 5 p.m. on March 10 with the Ireland vs. USA Boxing match.
Additional events will be held at Kells’ pub and brewery locations in Southwest and Northwest Portland. Event admission varies and tickets can be purchased through the Irish Fest website.
“It’s going to be a great party in Downtown Portland, befitting of the state’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration,” McGillivray said.
Kells Irish Festival Event Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Waterfront Park
|Kells on SW 2nd
|Kells Brewpub
|March 10
|5 p.m.
|Ireland vs USA boxing
|8:30 p.m.
|Live music: Bob Soper Band
|March 11
|Noon
|Murray School of Irish Dance
|12:30 p.m.
|Live music: Beglan & Murray
|2 p.m.
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|2:30 p.m.
|4 p.m.
|Yeates Irish Dance Academy
|4:30 p.m.
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|5 p.m.
|An Dáire Irish Dancers
|5:30 p.m.
|Live Music: St. James’s Gate
|7 p.m.
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|7:30 p.m.
|Live Music: Sami & The Groove
|8 p.m.
|Live music: Cúl an tí
|9:30 p.m.
|Live music: Coming Up Threes
|March 12
|10 a.m.
|Live music: Bob Soper Band
|Noon
|Live music: Cúl an tí
|2 p.m.
|Live music: Beltaine
|March 17
|Noon
|Murray School of Irish Dance
|An Dáire Irish Dancing
|12:30 p.m.
|Live music: Beglan & Murray
|St. James’s Gate
|2 p.m.
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|Murray School of Irish Dance
|2 p.m.
|Live music: Beltaine
|2:30 p.m.
|Live music: Cúl an tí
|Live Music: Beglan & Murray
|4 p.m.
|Murray School of Irish Dance
|4 p.m.
|Live music: Bob Soper Band
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|4:30 p.m.
|Live Music: Old Yellers
|6 p.m.
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|6 p.m.
|Live music: Cúl an tí
|6:30 p.m.
|Live music: Coming Up Threes
|Live Music: Sami & The Groove
|8 p.m.
|Portland Fire Pipe Band
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|8 p.m.
|Live Music: Old Yellers
|8:30 p.m.
|Live music: Hans and the Wanted
|10 p.m.
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|10 p.m.
|TBA
|10:30 p.m.
|TBA Live Music: Sami & The Groove
|Live music: Coming Up Threes
|March 18
|2 p.m.
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|2:30 p.m.
|Live music: St. James’s Gate
|4:30 p.m.
|Live music: Cúl an tí
|6 p.m.
|Yeates Irish Dance Academy
|6:30 p.m.
|Live Music: Beglan & Murray
|8 p.m.
|Kells Pipes & Drums
|8:30 p.m.
|Live Music: Sami & The Groove
|10:30 p.m.
|Live music: Coming Up Threes