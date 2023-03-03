PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Historically confined to the parking lot behind Kells Irish Pub in Downtown, Portland’s 2023 Irish Festival is expanding to Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park, where festivalgoers will have more space to take in the music, dancing, boxing, Irish food and a full bar.

Irish Fest spokesperson Allison McGillivray told KOIN 6 News that the waterfront festivities will be held under a heated, 20,000 square-foot tent on March 10 and March 11. The two-week event begins at 5 p.m. on March 10 with the Ireland vs. USA Boxing match.

Portland’s Irish Fest. (Photos provided by Kells, Portland’s Irish Festival)









Additional events will be held at Kells’ pub and brewery locations in Southwest and Northwest Portland. Event admission varies and tickets can be purchased through the Irish Fest website.

“It’s going to be a great party in Downtown Portland, befitting of the state’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration,” McGillivray said.

Kells Irish Festival Event Schedule