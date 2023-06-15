PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a $2.5 million investment Thursday in a program dedicated to cleaning up trash in Portland.

Clean Start is a trash removal and cleaning service program operated through Central City Concern that hires people experiencing homelessness. The focus is on trash and needle removal, but it extends to other city cleaning services like graffiti removal.

Kotek invested $1 million from the Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund and Vega Pederson proposed $1.5 million in unspent homeless services funds.

“It takes all of us, doing what we can – in ways big and small – to make real change,” Kotek said. “Portland is a city filled with potential and promise. Each of us can be part of the solution. Together, we can build the Oregon we want to live in.”

Kotek made the announcement during an annual meeting of the Portland Metro Chamber — the new name for the Portland Business Alliance.

“I am grateful for this capital investment for future temporary alternative shelter sites and our continued partnership with the county,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement to KOIN 6 News.

The Clean Start program was first established in 1996, and according to CCC, has since removed millions of pounds of trash and needles from Portland’s streets. The program offers peer mentoring for six months while offering other wraparound services, including “supportive housing, integrated health care, addiction treatment, employment assistance and more.”

CCC says most trainees leave the program with long-term employment and housing. With Clean Start and CCC’s other services, they say the department serves more than 13,000 individuals annually.

With the additional funding, CCC says they anticipate hiring 25 new employees within 60 days and being at full capacity within six months.

“CCC is honored to be the steward of this investment from the state and county,” said President and CEO Dr. Andy Mendenhall. “Oregon is emerging from one of the toughest times in our state’s history as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This investment creates jobs for folks in transition and recovery. Our Clean Start workers contribute to cleaner and safer streets and hope for the future of our community. I can’t think of a better way to invest taxpayer dollars than by providing living wage jobs while simultaneously responding to the homeless crisis in our community. Our thanks to Gov. Kotek and Chair Vega Pederson for their vision and leadership.”