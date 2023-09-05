But it's likely not to happen until next spring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Public School Board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to immediately replace Grant Bowl field and Buckman track.

This comes after calls from parents and students to treat this issue with urgency.

As far as the timeline goes, the district and Portland Parks & Recreation made it sound like next summer would be when they’d do the renovations.

But district officials brought up that they’ve learned that while the field isn’t safe for fall football and soccer, it is apparently safe for track and field and other spring sports, so they said they don’t want to start construction too soon to disrupt spring sports.

People in the Grant neighborhood are calling on Portland Public Schools to take over a local field from Portland Parks and Recreation after the location failed to pass a safety test. (KOIN)

Portland Parks & Recreation is responsible for Grant Bowl, but after the field recently failed an inspection, it was deemed unsafe for use. The decision comes just before the start of the fall sports season at Grant High School.

The City of Portland’s plan was for things to remain business as usual and to fix it next year. But parents, students and the district have a different idea.

“We aren’t even able to train on it practice on it. It’s a commitment to just travel to get our practice opportunities and just to practice as a team,” said Cameron Lorie, one of multiple Grant soccer players who showed up at the meeting after their game at Delta Park.

“I hope it shows them that it’s not just the coaches and teachers who care. It’s everyone, including the students and the student-athletes,” added Travis Weksler, a fellow soccer player.

As student-athletes struggle with missing classes and spending extra hours on the road due to the field closure, parents are upset, saying that Portland Parks & Recreation has dropped the ball.

“We’re the only PPS high school without lights and seating and now thanks to Parks, we don’t have a field,” said Virginia La Forte, who has a senior at the school. “It’s really a slap in the face to Grant students.”

A Portland Public Schools board meeting, September 5, 2023 (KOIN)

She and other parents urged the board to pass the resolution, which would push the district toward a long-term lease of the field, giving the school more control on improvements and maintenance moving forward — an initiative the principal of Grant High also promotes.

“I’m here representing the students behind me who are missing the last period of class to play a home game,” said Grant principal James McGee. “It’s still not enough. Until we have lights and a stadium. Our student-athletes are at a disadvantage.”

A leader from Portland Parks & Recreation says they’re open to discussing solutions.

“It’s a priority for us to do this as soon as possible. We’ve been working with (the) PPS leadership team to identify the appropriate funding arrangements,” said Todd Lofgren, the deputy director of Portland Parks & Recreation. “And we’ll have our proportional share from Portland Parks & Rec to pay for it.”

The school board unanimously passed the resolution — saying they’re urgently focused on equity across the district.