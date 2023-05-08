PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police announced multiple agencies held a street racing mission over the weekend and arrested multiple people who they say took part.

This comes as state lawmakers are considering a bill that would crack down on illegal racing.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a mom who lost her daughter to street racing, who said glad to hear police are arresting people for street racing before anyone else has to go through the pain of losing a child.

“It shouldn’t take a death to wake people up,” said Misty Nicholson.

Nicholson is the mother of Ashlee McGill, a 26-year-old woman that died last summer while standing at a bus stop when police say two drivers were racing and one of the cars hit her.

Police identified 26-year-old Ashlee McGill as the woman who died after being struck by a racing car on SE Stark. September 2, 2022 (KOIN).

Nicholson said learning her daughter had been killed was a total shock.

“It was a punch in the stomach. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Senate Bill 615 would create tougher punishments for street racers and amends two existing criminal codes. Reckless driving and organizing a speed racing event would both be Class A misdemeanors, and convictions are punishable by a maximum of 364 days in prison, a $6,250 fine or both. It also means that law enforcement can now seize cars involved in street racing.

The aim is to hold those racing and participating in any capacity responsible.

“It gives me hope. It’s about time. I don’t know why it takes so many tragedies to do something. I’m hopeful it will slow people down,” Nicholson said.

A couple of months ago, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell addressed state lawmakers about street racing and said he supports the new bill.

“Our community continues to ask police to conduct street racing missions,” he said. “I can’t just send an officer to a bridge.”

While Nicholson is glad to see some action taken to make Portland streets safer, it’s too late for her and her family.

“Ashlee was loved. She was a good person with a good heart. She wouldn’t have wanted to be taken out of her child’s like this,” she said. “I miss her a lot.”

Police say they plan to partially bring back the traffic division. The official announcement will come Tuesday.