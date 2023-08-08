PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homeowners say a man tried to light their North Portland home on fire three nights in a row. Now, police are asking for help in catching the attempted arsonist.

“He knew where he was going. He knew what he was doing,” said Marina Sprinker, who lives at the home.

The whole ordeal started Friday night.

“It was close to 11 and a neighbor who was walking their dog came to our door and said, ‘your house is on fire,'” Sprinker said. “My neighbor came over with a big bucket of water because they’re trying to figure things out and he put the fire out.”

They called 911 and investigators found a rag stuffed in the furnace vent where the fire started. A day later, Sprinker’s mom Kathryn was cleaning up when she smelled gas coming from the vent.

Surveillance footage captures a man that police believe attempted to start a fire at a Portland home for three straight nights. (Marina Sprinker)

“The vent went on and the furnace was off. Like I even looked at the thing and it was, it’s off. We don’t have the AC on either because of a heat pump,” Sprinker said. “Firefighters came back out because we smelled gas, you know, got everyone out again, got the cat out everything. And then there was a firefighter who was there that night and he said, ‘this is different. There’s something else in there,’ and someone put something else in there.”

The family bought surveillance cameras and put them up, only for the feed to pick up someone attempting to light the house on fire for a third night in a row.

“The third night at about 3 a.m., got him doing it again,” Sprinker said. “I was kind of dozing off. My cousin was up and then suddenly fire. Again, we got everyone out and put it out and the fire truck came again.”

As the suspect finishes up, the Ring feed shows them looking straight up and pointing at the camera before leaving. Sprinker says she doesn’t recognize the suspect or know why they’re being targeted.

“It was like a vendetta, but I don’t know the person,” Sprinker said. “I was racking my brain like ‘did I have an interaction with anyone? Did I cut someone off?’… I can’t think of anything.”

Portland Police arson detectives are now investigating and working to find the person responsible. Sprinker worries about what will happen if they’re not caught.

“There’s no rhyme or reason or time. It’s just random and so that’s my biggest fear is that someone’s going to get hurt or killed,” Sprinker said.

Portland Police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking anyone who may know who is behind the attempted arson to come forward. A cash reward of up to $2,500 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.