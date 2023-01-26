PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in Northeast Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a nearby BottleDrop redemption center is attracting even more campers.

The complaints stem from the homeowners on Northeast 120th, many who have lived on the street for decades, say the BottleDrop center that moved in on nearby 122nd back in November.

Neighbors tell KOIN 6 News that since then, people have been showing up on their street and living in RVs, trailers, cars, and tents and that subsequently, neighbors are constantly dealing with picking up trash, needles and at times even human waste.

Nick Weston says he and his neighbors have reported the camp to the city countless times and nothing has changed.

“I call 311 pretty much daily and don’t get any feedback from them other than we’re working on it and I know there’s 800 campsites out there, so we’re not the only problem in Portland, but sometimes I feel like everyone east of 82nd just gets forgotten about,” said Weston.

He even said that a former neighbor with a kid grew so worried and fed up that they recently moved.

“I’m glad I don’t have any kids because if I had kids, I would not want to live in this neighborhood, it’s not safe,” said Weston.

He also said that not long ago someone drilled a hole into his wife’s truck to steal gas.

Monica Truax, another resident of the neighborhood, told KOIN 6 News two of the neighbors are in their 90s and homebound.

“There are still two people who live here who built their home post-WWII,” Truax said. “They don’t have the defenses against who may walk around in our yard in the middle of the night which happens.”

When knocking on the trailers and vehicles, a woman in an SUV agreed to talk.

“People want to judge people for being homeless,” the woman said. “They should try and be in their shoes for a week.”

When she was told that people in the neighborhood weren’t upset they were homeless, but they were tired of the drugs and human waste, she said that something should be done to fix homelessness.

“Then fix it because there’s enough empty houses out there that every homeless person can have a place to live,” said the woman.

When asked if she’s parked here to be close to the BottleDrop center, she said no but it is convenient when she and her boyfriend collect cans.

She admitted they’ve also sold meth to make money to pay for hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol, which they use to light a small fire inside their vehicle.

Weston and his fellow neighbors told KOIN 6 News it’s not just the camp that’s the issue. They say the bottle drop site, directly behind homes has intensely bright lights in the parking lot that shine into their bedrooms at night and some say they are woken up every day at 4 a.m. because of the loud noise of trucks removing containers at the site.

KOIN 6 News reached out to BottleDrop for an interview, which they couldn’t accommodate, but they did answer some questions, including telling KOIN 6 that when it comes to that early morning noise, they’re going to work with neighbors to schedule pickups later in the morning.

When asked about the assertion from neighbors that their facilities attract homeless camps and subsequently drug use and other biohazards, they said they disagree with that claim and said the program did not contribute to the creation of those underlying social issues.

KOIN 6 News also asked the mayor’s office if they can tell us when this is going to be removed and if there are any solutions for people on this street, but there has been no response yet.