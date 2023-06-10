Visitors can visit the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s raining cats and…cats? The Oregon Humane Society is hosting a “Kitten Shower” this weekend, and that means there may be a new fur baby in your forecast.

It’s kitten season for the animal shelter, leaving more than 400 cats – half of which are kittens – preparing for adoption. Visitors can come make new fur-iends at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

OHS encourages people to bring supplies for the felines in need of new homes. This includes kitten milk replacement, canned wet food, bottles, nail trimmers and x-pens.

Those who come to the event will meet with volunteers in the shelter and can learn how to become a foster parent.

The OHS Portland campus is located at 1067 NE Columbia Blvd.