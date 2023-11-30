PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — When a beloved North Portland jazz club shut down in mid-November, patrons and local musicians were vocal about their sadness over the loss of a unique venue.

Former employees are sad, too, but for an additional reason: The thousands of dollars in unpaid wages that many of them are owed.

The 1905 owner Aaron Barnes had already bounced checks to pay employees for weeks’ worth of wages before he announced the abrupt closure on Nov. 15. He has not paid employees their final wages or tips.

Barnes did not respond to requests for an interview.

Public pleas for donations foreshadowed the closure. Former employees said Barnes continually insisted that their jobs were safe, even as he told patrons that the venue was on the verge of shutting down.

