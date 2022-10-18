PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two students were injured after a reported shooting near Jefferson High School Tuesday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools.

In a statement, PPS said “there were shots fired today near Jefferson High School soon after dismissal time. At this time, we are aware of injuries to two students, both non-life-threatening.”

One injured student was treated on the scene while the other was taken to a hospital, according to PPS.

The school district added that the scene is “stabilized,” and students on campus are being released to their parents at the Kerby Street exit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333 and refer to case # 22-280110.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.