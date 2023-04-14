An Oregon winery has partnered with the zoo foundation to honor the milestone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s most important Aries, Jolene the orangutan, celebrated her first birthday at the Oregon Zoo on Thursday, April 13 — and an Oregon winery is honoring the milestone by launching a special campaign for the baby girl.

Named after Dolly Parton’s song that describes a woman with “flaming locks of auburn hair,” Jolene is the youngest member of the zoo’s orangutan family.

Her mother, Kitra, has been watching for the past year as the baby girl has learned to walk and climb. The Oregon Zoo says the relationship between an orangutan mother and her child is one of the closest out of any species — so Jolene never goes too far away.

“Young orangutans stay with their mothers for about 8 to 10 years,” Kate Gilmore, curator of primates and ambassador animals, said. “Jolene is learning to explore, but Kitra keeps a close eye on her.”

Twenty-two-year-old Kitra moved from Ohio’s Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 2015, one year after her mate Bob did the same from the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina.

According to the primate supervisor, first-time mother Kitra hasn’t required much assistance from zoo staff who prepared to help feed the baby.

“We’ve never been so happy to put in hours of work for something that didn’t happen,” Gilmore said. “We were ready to step in if Kitra needed us, but she’s done everything perfectly on her own.”

Kitra, Jolene and Bob are all a part of a critically endangered species. According to the zoo, the orangutan population has declined due to the palm oil plantations in their habitats.

But the orangutan family is receiving support from Dundee winery Wine by Joe, which has partnered with the Oregon Zoo by giving a portion of its Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris sales to the Oregon Zoo Foundation.

Up until April 30, Oregonians can find a “Cheers to Joe and Jolene” wine bottle in most major grocery stores.