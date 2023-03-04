PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A non-profit café that offers jobs to refugees and immigrants opened its doors in Portland Saturday, the flagship training space for those looking to gain work experience and English skills trading.

Jubilee Hall, inside Central City Concern’s Blackburn Center at 12175 E. Burnside, will hold those training programs and English lessons for those who want to work for the café. Shop owners said they hope to work along with their employees to better integrate into the community.

Christina Horrigan, one of the founders of Jubilee Hall, also teaches citizenship classes at night at the shop for those who want to become US citizens.

She said it felt good to see years worth of work finally come to fruition.

Jubilee Hall in the Blackburn Center at 12175 E. Burnside in Portland, March 4, 2023 (KOIN)

“It’s really been sweet to look around and see how everyone has had a piece in this beautiful puzzle, so we’re just really excited to be here,” Horrigan told KOIN 6 News.

She said she loves the idea of a coffee shop because of its inherently communal nature. The real purpose of this space, she said, is to give people somewhere together to feel totally welcome.