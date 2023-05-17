EDITOR’S NOTE: During Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, KOIN 6 News is highlighting some of the people and stories in our community.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sam Khaute was an immigrant from India eager to work. But the first job he got filled him with dread. He got a job in a coffee shop and had to talk with people.

“The job that I wanted to do was to work in a back room, with headphones, not having to talk to anybody, but that wasn’t possible for me,” Khaute said. “I was very shy and reserved before that, and working in the coffee shop helped me a lot.”

The kind of training he received at the coffee shop changed his life in the 2 months he was there before it closed.

Jubilee Hall in the Blackburn Center at 12175 E. Burnside in Portland, March 4, 2023 (KOIN)

“But then I applied to coffee shops after I had only 2 months of experience and I got 2 offers in 2 different coffee shops. That’s what I realized how important experience is,” he told KOIN 6 News. “That is what we are trying to replicate here. It can count as their classroom where they learn English in a real world setting.”

“Here” is Jubilee Hall PDX. He’s one of the co-founders of the non-profit coffee shop at 12175 E. Burnside in Southeast Portland that helps immigrants and refugees learn job skills and English.

“To instill confidence in a person, that’s our goal and our mission” — Sam Khaute, Jubilee Hall PDX

In March 2023, Jubilee Hall PDX had their grand opening inside the Blackburn Center that Central City Concern oversees.

“The reason why we have it like this is it’s going to be more like a training space. For example, they will work back there and have a mentor or volunteer from the community helping out, if there’s a language barrier. We want to do hands-off, but not too hands-off,” he said.

Giving trainees support and guidance in what can already be a tough time for someone adjusting to life in a new country is what they do at Jubilee Hall PDX, he said.

Sam Khaute is a co-founder of Jubilee Hall PDX in Southeast Portland, May 2023 (KOIN)

“To instill confidence in a person, that’s our goal and our mission,” Khaute said.

They already have a lot of volunteers. But now, he said, they could use donations to help run their job and English-training program — and someone who can help them with grant writing efforts.