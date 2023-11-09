PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A judge was set to decide Thursday whether to temporarily block the city of Portland’s daytime camping ban from going into effect. However, the decision may take a bit longer.

The camping ban, which passed in June and was slated to go into effect in July, is expected to be enforced starting Monday.

The judge’s decision comes after hearing arguments in connection with a lawsuit filed by the Oregon Law Center, which is representing homeless people. But at the end of the session, the judge said it may not come until the start of next week.

“I will endeavor my best to get a decision by the end of the day, and if not, by before Monday morning,” said Judge Rima Ghandour

Homeless service providers have told KOIN 6 News they are already at capacity, and Rose Haven said people are afraid of their belongings being swept with no place to go during the day.

Portland City Council passed its ordinance in June banning camping near public places from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and that those violating the ban could be subject to a $100 fine or 30 days in jail.