There are still tickets left for these upcoming pop, rock, hip hop and rap shows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland area’s summer concert season is going full steam ahead, with genre-bending artists scheduling shows at indoor and outdoor live music venues.

Here are some of the most-anticipated shows slated for this July.

Lil Kayla — Young & Turnt Tour

When: Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

Where: 722 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

Get tickets here.

The Young & Turnt tour, centering Bay Area rapper Lil Kayla, supports her album of the same name. Listeners are most familiar with her TikTok hit “Make His Pockets Hurt,” but can expect more recent songs at her Portland show.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa — H.S. Reunion Tour 2023

When: Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: 17200 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Get tickets here.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are co-headlining this tour which features fellow hip-hop acts Too $hort, Warren G and more. The shows are held mostly at outdoor concert venues, including Ridgefield’s RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater.

D Savage — Mafia Musik Tour

When: Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: 722 E Burnside St., Portland, OR 97214

Get tickets here.

Before opening for Trippie Redd on his tour, rapper D Savage will lead his own shows to back his fourth album “Mafia Musik.” The 24-year-old artist is best known for his tracks, “Opera,” “I Know,” and “Pill.”

Neil Young — Coastal Tour

When: Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

Where: 17200 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Get tickets here.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Young is traveling across the West Coast to perform songs from his discography spanning back to 1968. The folk rockstar is anticipated to sing some “rare songs” that haven’t been performed for audiences in years.

Portugal. The Man — Come and See Portugal. The Man

When: Friday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 2126 SW Halsey St, Troutdale, OR 97060

Get tickets here.

Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn is the latest local venue to host a performance from Portugal. The Man, a band hailing from Alaska and currently based in Portland. The group’s new album Chris Black Changed My Life was released earlier this summer.

Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn Tour

When: Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

Where: 1507 SE 39th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Get tickets here.

Best known for her 2011 viral song “Friday,” Rebecca Black finally shared her debut album Let Her Burn with fans this February. Portland is the last stop on her tour that promotes the record, which features a “hyperpop” sound.

Paramore — Paramore in North America

When: Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: 300 N Ramsay Wy, Portland, OR 97227

Get tickets here.

Paramore is on tour following the release of This Is Why, the band’s first album in six years. The Grammy Award winners are expected to perform songs from the newest drop, along with beloved older tracks including “That’s What You Get” and “The Only Exception.”