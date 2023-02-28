The sign outside the Jupiter Hotel on East Burnside in Portland, March 26, 2020. (KOIN)

The lounge is moving to the former home of the now-closed Le Bistro Montage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2023 marks 19 years of the Rose City’s iconic Doug Fir Lounge, as well as a new beginning for the live music venue.

Since its opening in 2004, the lounge has shared a space with the Jupiter Hotel in Portland’s Central Eastside district. But by the end of the year, Doug Fir Lounge will have a new home on the southeast side of town.

According to documents filed with the Secretary of State on Feb. 13, the concert venue will soon relocate to 301 SE Morrison St. — the former home of restaurant Le Bistro Montage that closed down in 2020 after 27 years of service.

Doug Fir Lounge will have some high expectations to meet with its new location. In 2013, Rolling Stone magazine named the venue one of the best clubs in America.

The lounge’s soon-to-be home in Southeast Portland will rival its current one in the Jupiter Hotel, created by architect Jeff Kovel. Kovel’s architecture firm is also behind the Oregon Film Museum in Astoria and the Serena Williams Building at Nike’s World Headquarters in Beaverton.

The architect’s design of the Doug Fir Lounge is described as a “‘Twin Peaks meets The Jetsons’ urban ski lodge, with outside walls clad in logs and an interior beautifully overlaid with textured woodwork and glass” — a setting that the club’s frequenters are sure to miss.

But there’s still time to catch a concert in the venue. Willamette Week reported that shows in the Doug Fir Lounge’s current location will run through summer 2023, and both the original Jupiter Hotel and Jupiter Next will be unaffected by the move.

Doug Fir Lounge Marketing Director Annie Ostrowski told KOIN 6 News that additional details on the upcoming relocation will come soon.