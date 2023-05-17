The company's chief commercial officer says it will fully transition from crude oil at its Portland facility by October 2027

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of “kayaktivists” led a protest on the Willamette River to urge Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio and City Council to stop a fossil fuel company’s operations in Portland.

According to climate justice organization Breach Collective, Mayor Ted Wheeler joined other city officials for a Portland Spirit cruise on Tuesday. Mayor Wheeler’s office confirmed that he and a staff member attended the event, and paid for the ride out-of-pocket.

Breach Collective reported that the cruise was a part of City Council’s discussion on increasing access to the river. However, the climate advocacy group says the city leaders are engaging in “hypocrisy” for allowing oil corporation Zenith Energy to have a Portland terminal along the bank of the river.

Back in August 2021, the City of Portland denied the company’s Land Use Compatibility Statement due to concerns about its impact on the environment and tribal territories. Last year in October, city officials approved the LUCS after Zenith Energy said it would make changes to its Portland facility.

The company’s Chief Commercial Officer Grady Reamer told KOIN 6 that the company plans to replace the crude oil at its Portland terminal with renewable fuel by October 2027. Reamer says the facility will already have 40% renewable fuel by the end of 2023.

Climate activists still denounce the city’s choice to allow Zenith Energy operations for the next several years. During Tuesday’s demonstration, more than a dozen Portlanders held up a 30-foot long banner that read “Stop Zenith” while kayaking on the Willamette River.

“It’s clear that the Portland City Council has no interest in public engagement, and instead is happy to make back-room deals with international fossil fuel companies, putting our communities at risk — especially low-income, Black & Brown communities, and actively polluting our water and our air,” Simone Crowe, activist and member of climate justice group Mosquito Fleet, said.

According to Breach Collective, the Portland officials can still rescind Zenith Energy’s LUCS permit. Commissioner Rubio says she is serious about transitioning away from fossil fuels, and the agreement with Zenith Energy reflects that.

“Last year we passed rules to permanently halt the expansion of fossil fuel storage capacity at the Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub, and we updated our Renewable Fuels Standard to increase use of cleaner biodiesel and renewable diesel,” she said in a statement. “The decision made regarding the Zenith storage facility is in alignment with those efforts, and it was processed in the same manner as every other Land Use Compatibility Statement.”