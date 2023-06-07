PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Streets in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood District will be closed Wednesday afternoon while kids of all ages march in the 2023 Fred Meyer Junior Parade as part of the Rose Festival.

The parade begins at the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 52nd Avenue. The route takes marchers southwest on Sandy Boulevard before turning right on Northeast 40th Avenue and then left on Northeast Tillamook Street.

The event is expected to last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Children and their families who are marching in the parade are invited to visit the Decoration Station at Northeast 52nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard before the parade begins. At the Decoration Station, kids will find flowers, ribbons, and craft items to enhance parade entries.

In 2023, the Portland Rose Festival is inviting families to compete for the family fun award for the first time. The winner will receive a wagonload of prizes, including a Fred Meyer Gift Card.

The grand marshals of the Junior Parade will be Mario and Luigi. Rose Festival organizers expect they’ll bring an extra dose of excitement to the parade.

Mario and Luigi will be the grand marshals of the 2023 Junior Parade as part of the Portland Rose Festival. Photo courtesy Portland Rose Festival

Every year, the Junior Parade features themed sections that celebrate parts of the Portland community and every child’s life.

Parade spectators are invited to stand or bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on the side of the streets of the parade route.