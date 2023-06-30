PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When it comes to parking in Downtown Portland for the Waterfront Blues Festival, it’s best to know before you go.

The yearly music event is held at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, with performances, food and drink, and festival merchandise available from Saturday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 4.

Festival officials say there’s no designated parking for the four-day event, but they did note several nearby parking lots.

Here’s where drivers can find them.

SW First and Clay

SW First and Jefferson

SW Naito and Taylor

SW Naito and Harrison

SW Fourth and Yamhill

SW Third and Alder

Alternative options include SmartPark garages, City Center Parking structures, or parking along the Willamette River’s east bank before walking across the Hawthorne Bridge or East Bank Esplanade.

However, event organizers recommend using public transportation including TriMet buses, MAX light rails, or the Portland Streetcar. Ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft can also help festival attendees avoid the hassle of parking.

The Waterfront Blues Festival will additionally have bicycle parking for those who plan to bike to the event.