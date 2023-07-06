PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A one-of-a-kind opportunity to buy art and see artists at work is coming to Portland this weekend.

Northwest Marine Art Works’ annual Summer Open Studios is a chance for people to shop from over 65 local artists and artisans.

Featuring artists from every background including jewelers, painters, photographers, and sculptors, the Open Studios has something for everyone.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8 and 9 at their location in Slabtown.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the studio early to get a look at what some of the artisans will be offering.

