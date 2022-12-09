PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for some unique gift ideas, then a nonprofit store in Northwest Portland may have you covered.

Cracked Pots turns junk into items you can use. The nonprofit is focused on reducing waste through the creative reuse of items.

The shop features 40 artists that create pieces that use 80% of either reused, repurposed or recycled material.

One artist featured, Kate, who is also the manager of ReclaimIt is allowed to go through the Metro Transfer Station. She says about 2,000 pounds of thrown away items are pulled each week.

The items will be sold during two pop-up events open Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18.