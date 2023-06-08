PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The highlight of Portland’s Rose Festival, the Grand Floral Parade, will be taking to the streets on Saturday.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. by the Memorial Coliseum, the parade will wind its way through Northeast Portland, south on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, and east on Lloyd Boulevard before wrapping up at the Lloyd Center.

The parade features marching bands, dance teams, equestrian units, and, of course, floats.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan took a trip to see some of the floats early as festival organizers put on the final touches.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.