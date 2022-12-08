PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of antique and treasure collectors will be at the DoubleTree Hilton near the Lloyd Center for one massive flea market this weekend.

KOIN 6 got a look at some of the items thrifters might find at Maizee Mae’s Vintage Market. The market features more than 70 vendors along with tons of unique items.

Maizee Mae’s Antiques & Treasures started holding these markets in April 2021 and have had them every other month since.

“You never know what you’re going to find,” said owner Mike Parkins. “Some people are on a mission. Some people collect.”

Maizee Mae’s Vintage Market will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.