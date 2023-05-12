PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Everything is awesome at the Oregon Convention Center where Legos are being taken to a whole new level this weekend.

It’s the 11th annual Bricks Cascade Lego convention. Hundreds of Lego super-masters will be showing off their creations this Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s absolutely an art exhibit,” said James with Bricks Cascade. “I think that’s where a lot of the people who get into Legos, especially as adults, really want to express their artistic side. So, it’s a perfect fusion of engineering and art form.”

Watch the full preview in the video player above.