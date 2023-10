PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local nonprofit “Portland Fruit Tree Project” is gearing up for its largest fundraiser ever.

Next Thursday, they’re assembling a 500-foot “char-fruit-tree” board to celebrate this year’s harvest season.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the Market of Choice on Southeast Belmont to see a few of the items that are headed to the massive board.

Watch the full video in the player above for more information.